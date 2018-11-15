Ou Est Le Swimming Pool were an English synthpop group from Camden, London, made up of Caan Capan, Charles Haddon and Joe Hutchinson.

The band name is an amalgamation of French (Où Est Le: where is the) and English (Swimming Pool) and is inspired by a line from French teacher Mrs Crabbe (played by Pam Ferris) in the television series Hardwicke House. They released four singles.