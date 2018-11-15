Où est le Swimming PoolEnglish synthpop group. Formed 2007. Disbanded 2010
Où est le Swimming Pool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvy5.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ed81856-9396-480e-8fe0-4ba609c6e3b7
Où est le Swimming Pool Biography (Wikipedia)
Ou Est Le Swimming Pool were an English synthpop group from Camden, London, made up of Caan Capan, Charles Haddon and Joe Hutchinson.
The band name is an amalgamation of French (Où Est Le: where is the) and English (Swimming Pool) and is inspired by a line from French teacher Mrs Crabbe (played by Pam Ferris) in the television series Hardwicke House. They released four singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Où est le Swimming Pool Tracks
Sort by
Dance The Way I Feel
Où est le Swimming Pool
Dance The Way I Feel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btqjz.jpglink
Dance The Way I Feel (Armand Van Helden Club Mix)
Où est le Swimming Pool
Dance The Way I Feel (Armand Van Helden Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
Dance The Way I Feel (Armand Van Helden Club Mix)
Last played on
Jackson's Last Stand
Où est le Swimming Pool
Jackson's Last Stand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
Jackson's Last Stand
Last played on
Dance The Way I Feel (AVH Remix)
Où est le Swimming Pool
Dance The Way I Feel (AVH Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
Dance The Way I Feel [Armand Van Helden Remix]
Où est le Swimming Pool
Dance The Way I Feel [Armand Van Helden Remix]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
The Key
Où est le Swimming Pool
The Key
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
The Key
Last played on
These New Knights [Jocks remix]
Où est le Swimming Pool
These New Knights [Jocks remix]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
Jackson's Last Stand (Hook N Sling Remix)
Où est le Swimming Pool
Jackson's Last Stand (Hook N Sling Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
These New Knights
Où est le Swimming Pool
These New Knights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
These New Knights
Last played on
Outside
Où est le Swimming Pool
Outside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
Outside
Last played on
Jacksons Last Stand (David Tort Remix)
Où est le Swimming Pool
Jacksons Last Stand (David Tort Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
The Key (Kissy Klub Version)
Où est le Swimming Pool
The Key (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvy5.jpglink
The Key (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Où est le Swimming Pool Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist