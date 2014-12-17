David HarewoodBorn 8 December 1965
David Harewood MBE (born 8 December 1965) is an English actor. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He is known for playing CIA Counterterrorism Director David Estes in Homeland (2011–12), and J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter and Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman in Supergirl (2015–present).
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Christmas Spectacular
The Mermaid, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Christmas Spectacular
The Mermaid, London
