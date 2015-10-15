Catfish and the Bottlemen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02mnzn8.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ed36954-f027-43df-b353-c7239f4faa27
Biography (Wikipedia)
Catfish and the Bottlemen are a British rock band, formed in Llandudno, Wales in 2007 . Their debut album, The Balcony, reached number 10 in the UK Albums Chart and achieved Platinum status on 30 December 2016. The band have toured in South America, Japan, UK, Europe, North America, and Australia and have featured in a number of festivals including Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Latitude, Community festival, Reading and Leeds, T in the Park, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo. They won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough act on 24 February 2016. On 27 May 2016, they released their second album, The Ride. The Ride has sold 100,000 units in the UK since release.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Catfish and the Bottlemen Performances & Interviews
- Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Van McCann catches up with Grimmyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mnzn8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mnzn8.jpg2016-11-16T12:12:00.000ZTo talk about life on tour and having your grandad see you play Wembley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gjd4w
Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Van McCann catches up with Grimmy
- Catfish and the Bottlemen - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkn23.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkn23.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZEnergetic, electrifying. Just two of many words to say of Catfish and the Bottlemen's sethttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040mtk4
Catfish and the Bottlemen - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Catfish And The Bottlemen - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wng97.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wng97.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Catfish And The Bottlemen's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wnqnx
Catfish And The Bottlemen - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- 'Tonight will be nuts' Catfish promise a storming sethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk5zn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk5zn.jpg2016-06-26T15:21:00.000Z'We owe Glastonury one' Catfish return to Glastonbury after getting food poisoning last year and vow to rock The Other Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zk60g
'Tonight will be nuts' Catfish promise a storming set
- Catfish and the Bottlemen - 7 (Glastonbury 2016 Surprise Set)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zd59l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zd59l.jpg2016-06-24T22:37:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Fridayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zdm3c
Catfish and the Bottlemen - 7 (Glastonbury 2016 Surprise Set)
- Catfish And The Bottlemen Pop Round Lammo's Gaffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vjzps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vjzps.jpg2016-05-18T17:49:00.000ZVan McCann and Johnny 'Bondy' Bond drop round Steve's to catch up, talking about their new album, musical favourites, winning at the BRITS and how they rate band camaraderie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vjzr8
Catfish And The Bottlemen Pop Round Lammo's Gaff
- King of the Korma?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mf8kg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mf8kg.jpg2016-04-18T11:05:00.000ZVan McCann from Catfish & The Bottlemen talks Big Weekend curries.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rf1jm
King of the Korma?
- ‘We were pretty certain that we hadn’t won’ – Catfish and the Bottlemen on their Brit Awards winhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mnzn8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mnzn8.jpg2016-03-17T13:08:00.000ZVan and Johnny talk about their surprise at winning a Brit Award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03n13qm
‘We were pretty certain that we hadn’t won’ – Catfish and the Bottlemen on their Brit Awards win
- BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominees: Catfish and the Bottlemenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jmhzg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jmhzg.jpg2016-02-15T12:32:00.000ZClara kicks off a week of interviews with Brits Breakthrough Act nominees, starting with Catfish and the Bottlemen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jmj0x
BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominees: Catfish and the Bottlemen
- Catfish and the Bottlemen live in session for Huw Stephenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mf8kg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mf8kg.jpg2013-11-28T12:03:00.000ZWelsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen join Huw Stephens for a live session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mf8kw
Catfish and the Bottlemen live in session for Huw Stephens
- Catfish and The Bottlemen chat to Lammohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bcdr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bcdr0.jpg2013-06-13T13:14:00.000ZVan MCann from Catfish and The Bottlemen chats to Steve Lamacq.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bcdr1
Catfish and The Bottlemen chat to Lammo
Tracks
Sort by
Kathleen
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Kathleen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tcyjs.jpglink
Kathleen
Last played on
Soundcheck
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Soundcheck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jqwxj.jpglink
Soundcheck
Last played on
7
Catfish and the Bottlemen
7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043zk9m.jpglink
7
Last played on
Pacifier
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Pacifier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02b2cvf.jpglink
Pacifier
Last played on
Homesick
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Homesick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mk8gc.jpglink
Homesick
Last played on
Cocoon
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Cocoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024nm6x.jpglink
Cocoon
Last played on
Playlists featuring Catfish and the Bottlemen
Upcoming Events
19
Feb
2019
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
20
Feb
2019
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Pavillion, Plymouth, UK
22
Feb
2019
Catfish and the Bottlemen
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Bonus Arena, Hull, Hull, UK
27
Feb
2019
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Ulster Hall, Belfast, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/acwd2m
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-09T08:57:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wwzg5.jpg
9
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a4bmzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T08:57:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zknj4.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/a4wv9r
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-29T08:57:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wng91.jpg
29
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/aqf84f
Reading
2015-08-29T08:57:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p031345m.jpg
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/ad69hn
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T08:57:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02tgr0b.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Latest News
Artist Links
Back to artist