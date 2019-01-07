Martin JensenDJ Martin Jensen. Born 29 September 1991
Martin Jensen
1991-09-29
Martin Jensen Biography
Martin Jensen (born 29 September 1991) is a Danish DJ and record producer best known for the 2016 single "Solo Dance". His videos feature sounds sampled from viral videos and made into tropical house mixes. He has over 10 years of experience of being club DJ, in Sunny Beach. In October 2016, he was ranked 82 out of the 100 best DJs in the world by DJ Magazine.
Solo Dance
Solo Dance
Last played on
Somebody I'm Not
Somebody I'm Not
Last played on
Somebody I'm Not (Cahill Edit)
Somebody I'm Not (Cahill Edit)
Last played on
