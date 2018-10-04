The Pictish Trail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ec2d825-bcce-4506-80f7-8ea392d47fd5
The Pictish Trail Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Lynch (born 28 September 1981, Edinburgh) is a Scottish musician who performs under the pseudonym The Pictish Trail. After graduation from the University of St Andrews, Lynch ran Fence Records from 2003 until 2013 and has since been running Lost Map Records. Lynch has attended and played every Green Man Festival since its inception in 2003. He's also played as band member with other musicians, including James Yorkston and Malcolm Middleton. In 2010 he released an album and toured with Adem Ilhan under the name Silver Columns.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Pictish Trail Performances & Interviews
- Pictish Trail - Far Gone (Don't Leave)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zbll3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zbll3.jpg2017-04-06T16:54:17.000ZPictish Trail performing live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z89x8
Pictish Trail - Far Gone (Don't Leave)
- The Pictish Trail in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048gs7j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048gs7j.jpg2016-09-20T09:48:00.000ZVic has a live session and interview from The Pictish Trailhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048gvq7
The Pictish Trail in Session
The Pictish Trail Tracks
Sort by
Easy With Either
The Pictish Trail
Easy With Either
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy With Either
Last played on
Far Gone
The Pictish Trail
Far Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wfq85.jpglink
Far Gone
Last played on
Who's Comin' In? (Tunnelz Remix)
The Pictish Trail
Who's Comin' In? (Tunnelz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Comin' In? (Tunnelz Remix)
Last played on
After Life
The Pictish Trail
After Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Life
Last played on
Dead Connection (Quay Sessions)
Pictish Trail
Dead Connection (Quay Sessions)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Connection (Quay Sessions)
Performer
Last played on
Half Life
The Pictish Trail
Half Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half Life
Last played on
Rhombus
The Pictish Trail
Rhombus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhombus
Last played on
Half Life
Pictish Trail
Half Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half Life
Performer
Until Now
Pictish Trail
Until Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Until Now
Performer
Dead Connection
Pictish Trail
Dead Connection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Connection
Performer
Dead Connection
The Pictish Trail
Dead Connection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042yb7z.jpglink
Dead Connection
Last played on
Far Gone (Don't Leave)
The Pictish Trail
Far Gone (Don't Leave)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Gone (Don't Leave)
Last played on
Believe Me, I Know
The Pictish Trail
Believe Me, I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cyqp9.jpglink
Believe Me, I Know
Last played on
Of Course You Exist
The Pictish Trail
Of Course You Exist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of Course You Exist
Last played on
Winter Home Disco
The Pictish Trail
Winter Home Disco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Home Disco
Last played on
SECRET SOUND #2
The Pictish Trail
SECRET SOUND #2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SECRET SOUND #2
Last played on
The Handstand Crowd
The Pictish Trail
The Handstand Crowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Handstand Crowd
Last played on
Long In The Tooth
The Pictish Trail
Long In The Tooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long In The Tooth
Last played on
Michael Rocket
The Pictish Trail
Michael Rocket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael Rocket
Last played on
I've Been Set Upon
The Pictish Trail
I've Been Set Upon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Set Upon
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T09:34:12
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Pictish Trail Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist