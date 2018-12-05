Imants ZemzarisBorn 14 April 1951
Imants Zemzaris
Imants Zemzaris Biography (Wikipedia)
Imants Zemzaris (born 14 April 1951) is a Latvian composer and teacher.
His family is famous in Latvia due to his grandfather Jānis Endzelīns. A native of Riga, he studied in Emīls Dārziņš Music School and Latvia State Conservatory with Ādolfs Skulte. Among his compositions are chamber and vocal music, as well as music for theatre and movies. He is also an interpreter of his own piano music.
Imants Zemzaris Tracks
The Light springs
The Light springs
Melancolic valse (No.3 from 'Marvel Pieces')
Melancolic valse (No.3 from 'Marvel Pieces')
Pastorale for Summer Flute for organ
Pastorale for Summer Flute for organ
Imants Zemzaris Links
