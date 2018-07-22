Joseph Rupert Benjamin (November 4, 1919 – January 26, 1974) was an American jazz bassist.

Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Benjamin played with numerous high-profile jazz musicians in a variety of idioms. Early in his career he played in the big bands of Artie Shaw, Fletcher Henderson, Sy Oliver, and Duke Ellington.

Later credits include work with Roland Kirk, Hank Garland, Dave Brubeck, Marian McPartland, Louis Armstrong (in his later years), Mal Waldron, Jo Jones, Gary Burton, Sarah Vaughan, Roy Haynes, Art Taylor, and Brother Jack McDuff.