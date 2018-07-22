Joe BenjaminUS jazz bassist. Born 4 November 1919. Died 26 January 1974
Joe Benjamin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ec27748-5886-464d-8e65-8f221f658ef3
Joe Benjamin Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Rupert Benjamin (November 4, 1919 – January 26, 1974) was an American jazz bassist.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Benjamin played with numerous high-profile jazz musicians in a variety of idioms. Early in his career he played in the big bands of Artie Shaw, Fletcher Henderson, Sy Oliver, and Duke Ellington.
Later credits include work with Roland Kirk, Hank Garland, Dave Brubeck, Marian McPartland, Louis Armstrong (in his later years), Mal Waldron, Jo Jones, Gary Burton, Sarah Vaughan, Roy Haynes, Art Taylor, and Brother Jack McDuff.
Joe Benjamin Tracks
Melle Melle
Anne Amie, Joe Benjamin & Justin James
Melle Melle
Melle Melle
Performer
April in Paris
Vernon Duke
April in Paris
April in Paris
Santa Claus Blues
Bob Brookmeyer
Santa Claus Blues
Santa Claus Blues
