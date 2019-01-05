Maceo ParkerBorn 14 February 1943
Maceo Parker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030w162.jpg
1943-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ec0b91d-c6ad-417e-934c-decfdc45bada
Maceo Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Maceo Parker (born February 14, 1943) is an American funk and soul jazz saxophonist, best known for his work with James Brown in the 1960s, as well as Parliament-Funkadelic in the 1970s. Parker was a prominent soloist on many of Brown's hit recordings, and a key part of his band, playing alto, tenor and baritone saxophones. Since the early 1990s, he has toured under his own name.
Maceo Parker Performances & Interviews
- Maceo Parker Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035hpwl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035hpwl.jpg2015-10-17T18:30:00.000ZCraig is joined by the funkiest saxophonist on the planet, Maceo Parker!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035hhjg
Maceo Parker Interview
