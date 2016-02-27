King TeeBorn 14 December 1968
King Tee Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger McBride (born December 14, 1968), better known by his stage name King T (formerly known as King Tee), is an American West Coast Hip hop rapper from Compton, California. Emerging as one of Compton's earliest hip hop artists. He was signed to Capitol records, where he released his debut album "Act a Fool" in 1988 with the hit singles, "Act a Fool," "Payback's a Mutha," "The Coolest," and "Bass (remix)," all of which were considered hip-hop classics. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he worked primarily with producer DJ Jake, and was responsible for the rise of Tha Beer Drinkers, whom he helped guide into the rap game. T is also the CEO of his own record label, King T Inc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
