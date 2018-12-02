Rustie
Rustie Biography (Wikipedia)
Rustie (born Russell Whyte) is a Scottish musician from Glasgow. He signed to Warp Records in 2010 and received widespread recognition for his 2011 debut album Glass Swords.
Rustie Tracks
Triadzz
On My Mind
Big Catzz
Black Block Remix
Big Catzz (MYRNE Edit)
Congratulations
Congratulations (Reach Bootleg) (feat. Quavo)
Big Catzz
Club Action (MYRNE Edit)
Slasherr
Green Language
Lost (Braeden Bailey Remix)
Nostalgia (Rustie Remix)
Beautiful (Rustie Edit)
Neko
Big Catzz (Porter Robinson Edit)
Paradise Stone
Your Goddezz
Cry Flames
Globes
Attak (feat. Danny Brown)
First Mythz
444Sure
