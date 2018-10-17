With ConfidenceAustralian pop punk. Formed 2012
With Confidence
2012
With Confidence are an Australian pop punk band from Sydney, formed in 2012. The band currently consists of lead vocalist/bassist Jayden Seeley, guitarist/backing vocalist Inigo Del Carmen and drummer Joshua Brozzesi.
Moving Boxes
Moving Boxes
Poison
Poison
Higher
Higher
