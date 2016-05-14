Iveta Mukuchyan (Armenian: Իվետա Մուկուչյան,; born 14 October 1986) is an Armenian-German singer-songwriter, model, and actress. Born in Yerevan, Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic, she moved to Hamburg, Germany, in 1992. Mukuchyan returned to Armenia in 2009 and placed fifth in the fourth season of the talent competition Hay Superstar. During this time, she received vocal training at the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory. Mukuchyan also participated for season two of The Voice of Germany in 2012.

She represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "LoveWave", finishing seventh in the final. Mukuchyan made her acting debut in the comedy movie Run Away Or Get Married that year, and released her debut extended play, IvaVerse. In autumn 2016, Mukuchyan was a jury member on the first season of Depi Evratesil, a television series selecting the Armenian entrant for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. Her final contestant finished fifth in the contest with 48 points.