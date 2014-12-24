Richard Storrs WillisBorn 10 February 1819. Died 7 May 1900
Richard Storrs Willis
1819-02-10
Richard Storrs Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Storrs Willis (February 10, 1819 – May 10, 1900) was an American composer, mainly of hymn music. His best known melody is probably the one called, simply, Carol. This is the standard tune, in the United States, though not in Great Britain, of the much-loved hymn "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear" (1850), with lyrics by Edmund Sears. He was also a music critic and journal editor.
