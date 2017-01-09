Dylan HoweBorn 4 August 1969
Dylan Howe
1969-08-04
Dylan Howe Biography (Wikipedia)
Dylan Lee Howe (born 4 August 1969 in England) is an English drummer, bandleader, session musician and composer. The son of guitarist Steve Howe with whom he has sometimes collaborated, Dylan is also noted for his work with rock band the Blockheads (both before and after the death of singer Ian Dury), in addition to his own work as a jazz bandleader and prolific session work with a variety of musicians.
