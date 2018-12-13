Charlotte MargionoSoprano. Born 24 March 1955
Charlotte Margiono
1955-03-24
Charlotte Margiono Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Margiono (born March 24, 1955) is a Dutch operatic soprano.
Charlotte Margiono Tracks
Wie nahte mir der Schlummer...Leise, leise - from Act II of Der Freischutz
Carl Maria von Weber
Mass in C major, K 66 (Dominicus) - Agnus Dei
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9 in D minor, Op 125, 'Choral' (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Aria: Sola, perduta, abbandonata - from Act IV of Manon Lescaut
Giacomo Puccini
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Agathe's aria 'Und ob die Wolke sie verhulle' from Act III of Der Freischutz
Carl Maria von Weber
Mass in C major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Recit and aria 'Dove Sono' - from Act III of Le Nozze di Figaro, K.492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Finale of Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.9 in D minor; IV. ''Ode to Joy' (excerpt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis in D, op.123; Sanctus
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass In D Major Op.123 (Missa Solemnis) - Kyrie
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cantata On The Death Of The Emperor Joseph Ii Woo.87 For Soprano, Alto, Tenor,
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cosi fan tutte, ossia La scuola degli amanti - opera buffa in 2 acts K.588
Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Charlotte Margiono, Delores Ziegler & Thomas Hampson
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (2nd mvt) (feat. Arnold Schönberg Chor, Robert Holl, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Charlotte Margiono, Rudolf Schasching, Erwin Ortner & Birgit Remmert)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Hymne
Alma Mahler-Werfel & Charlotte Margiono
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
16 Aug 2001
16
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
5 Aug 1995
5
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
