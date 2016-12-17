Stiv BatorsBorn 22 October 1956. Died 4 June 1990
Stiv Bators
1956-10-22
Stiv Bators Biography
Steven John Bator (October 22, 1949 – June 4, 1990), better known by his stage name Stiv Bators, was an American punk rock vocalist and guitarist from Girard, Ohio. He is best remembered for his bands Dead Boys and The Lords of the New Church.
Stiv Bators Tracks
It's Cold Outside
