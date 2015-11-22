Jessie Seymour IrvineBorn 26 July 1836. Died 18 June 1883
Jessie Seymour Irvine
1836-07-26
Jessie Seymour Irvine Biography
Jessie Seymour Irvine (1836 – 1887) was the daughter of a Church of Scotland parish minister who served at Dunottar, Peterhead, and Crimond in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She is referred to by Ian Campbell Bradley in his 1997 book Abide with Me: The World of Victorian Hymns as standing "in a strong Scottish tradition of talented amateurs ... who tended to produce metrical psalm tunes rather than the dedicated hymn tunes increasingly composed in England".
Jessie Seymour Irvine Tracks
The Lords My Shepherd (feat. Steve Rance)
Jessie Seymour Irvine
The Lords My Shepherd (feat. Steve Rance)
The Lords My Shepherd (feat. Steve Rance)
Choir
Lyricist
Last played on
The Lord's My Shepherd, hymn ("Crimond")
Jessie Seymour Irvine
The Lord's My Shepherd, hymn ("Crimond")
