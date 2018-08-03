Ivan Alexandrovich WyschnegradskyBorn 4 May 1893. Died 29 September 1979
Ivan Alexandrovich Wyschnegradsky
1893-05-04
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Alexandrovich Wyschnegradsky (May 14 [O.S. 2 May] 1893 – September 29, 1979), also transliterated as Vïshnegradsky, Wyshnegradsky, Wischnegradsky, Vishnegradsky, or Wishnegradsky (Russian: Ива́н Алекса́ндрович Вышнегра́дский) (since he emigrated to France, he used "Wyschnegradsky" as spelling for his surname) was a Russian composer primarily known for his microtonal compositions, including the quarter tone scale (24-tet: 50 cents). He also used scales of up to 72 divisions (mainly third (18-tet: 66.6 cents), sixth (36-tet: 33.3 cents), and twelfth tones (72-tet: 16.6 cents)).
Prelude 2 in the quarter tone system
Prelude 2 in the quarter tone system
Excerpt from '24 Preludes dans l'échelle chromatique'
Excerpt from '24 Preludes dans l'échelle chromatique'
