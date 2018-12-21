Joe HenryBorn 2 December 1960
Joe Henry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ea95bc8-7c97-4b8c-baf5-f3720bc94b40
Joe Henry Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Lee Henry (born December 2, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer. He has released 13 studio albums and produced multiple recordings for other artists, including three Grammy Award-winning albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Henry Performances & Interviews
Joe Henry Tracks
Sort by
If We Make it Through December
Billy Bragg
If We Make it Through December
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
If We Make it Through December
Last played on
Gentle On My Mind
Billy Bragg
Gentle On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Gentle On My Mind
Last played on
Guilty By Association
Joe Henry
Guilty By Association
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9r.jpglink
Guilty By Association
Last played on
Lonesome Whistle
Billy Bragg
Lonesome Whistle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Lonesome Whistle
Last played on
The Midnight Special
Billy Bragg and Joe Henry
The Midnight Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Midnight Special
Performer
Last played on
Between The Wars (Live at Buxton Opera House)
Billy Bragg
Between The Wars (Live at Buxton Opera House)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Between The Wars (Live at Buxton Opera House)
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore (Live at Buxton Opera House)
Billy Bragg
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore (Live at Buxton Opera House)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore (Live at Buxton Opera House)
The Midnight Special (Live at Buxton Opera House)
Billy Bragg
The Midnight Special (Live at Buxton Opera House)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
The Midnight Special (Live at Buxton Opera House)
Why We Build The Wall (Live at Buxton Opera House)
Billy Bragg
Why We Build The Wall (Live at Buxton Opera House)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Why We Build The Wall (Live at Buxton Opera House)
Hobo's Lullaby
Billy Bragg
Hobo's Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Hobo's Lullaby
Last played on
KC Moan
Billy Bragg
KC Moan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
KC Moan
Last played on
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
Billy Bragg
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
Last played on
In The Pines
Billy Bragg
In The Pines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
In The Pines
Last played on
Rock Island Line
Billy Bragg
Rock Island Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Rock Island Line
Last played on
The Midnight Special
Billy Bragg
The Midnight Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
The Midnight Special
Last played on
Railroading On The Great Divide
Billy Bragg
Railroading On The Great Divide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Railroading On The Great Divide
Last played on
Lonesome Whistle
Billy Bragg & Joe Henry
Lonesome Whistle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonesome Whistle
Last played on
Lonesome Whistle
Billy Bragg & Joe Henry
Lonesome Whistle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonesome Whistle
Last played on
Waiting for a Train
Billy Bragg
Waiting for a Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdd.jpglink
Waiting for a Train
Last played on
Our Song
Joe Henry
Our Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Song
Last played on
Richard Pryor Addresses a Tearful Nation
Joe Henry
Richard Pryor Addresses a Tearful Nation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richard Pryor Addresses a Tearful Nation
Last played on
Sparrow
Joe Henry
Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sparrow
Every Sorrow
Joe Henry
Every Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Sorrow
Invisible Hour
Joe Henry
Invisible Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invisible Hour
Time Is a Lion
Joe Henry
Time Is a Lion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Is a Lion
Last played on
Alice
Joe Henry
Alice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alice
Last played on
Eyes Out for You
Joe Henry
Eyes Out for You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes Out for You
Last played on
Odetta
Joe Henry
Odetta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Odetta
Last played on
Heaven's Escape
Joe Henry
Heaven's Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven's Escape
Last played on
Tomorrow Is October
Joe Henry
Tomorrow Is October
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow Is October
Last played on
Joe Henry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist