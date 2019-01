Toe, stylised as toe is a Japanese rock band from Tokyo. While mentioned in many post-rock circles, their song structure and dynamics are also similar to many popular math rock artists. The group was founded in 2000 and consists of four members; Kashikura Takashi (drums), Mino Takaaki (guitar), Yamane Satoshi (bass guitar), and Yamazaki Hirokazu (guitar).

