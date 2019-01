Jorge Cardoso [full name: Jorge Ruben Cardoso Krieger] (born 26 January 1949) is a classical guitarist, composer, researcher, medical doctor (National University of Cordoba, Argentina) and teacher (Madrid Royal Conservatory). He has performed in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, and has frequently participated in international festivals, conferences, seminars, radio and television.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia