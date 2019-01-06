Amit Kumar (born 3 July 1952) is an Indian film playback singer, actor, director, music director, and musician. He has sung many Bollywood and regional film songs since the 1970s, including 170 Hindi compositions by R.D. Burman, and was actively singing in Indian films from 1970 to 1994. After Burman's death in 1994, citing a lack of quality music composition, Kumar withdrew from playback singing and concentrated on live orchestra shows. In addition to singing in Hindi, has also performed in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Odia, Assamese, Marathi and Konkani.[not verified in body]