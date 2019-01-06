Amit KumarBorn 3 July 1952
Amit Kumar (born 3 July 1952) is an Indian film playback singer, actor, director, music director, and musician. He has sung many Bollywood and regional film songs since the 1970s, including 170 Hindi compositions by R.D. Burman, and was actively singing in Indian films from 1970 to 1994. After Burman's death in 1994, citing a lack of quality music composition, Kumar withdrew from playback singing and concentrated on live orchestra shows. In addition to singing in Hindi, has also performed in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Odia, Assamese, Marathi and Konkani.[not verified in body]
Dekho Maine Dekha Hai Ek Sapna
Amit Kumar
Amit Kumar
Dekho Maine Dekha Hai Ek Sapna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Dekho Maine Dekha Hai Ek Sapna
Last played on
Bole Chudiyan
Kavita Subramaniam
Bole Chudiyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyq.jpglink
Bole Chudiyan
Last played on
Keh Do Ke Tum
Amit Kumar
Keh Do Ke Tum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Keh Do Ke Tum
Last played on
Tirchi Topiwale
Amit Kumar
Tirchi Topiwale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tirchi Topiwale
Last played on
Na Jane Kahan Se
Amit Kumar
Na Jane Kahan Se
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gyshw.jpglink
Na Jane Kahan Se
Last played on
Main Jis Din Bhula Doon
Lata Mangeshkar
Main Jis Din Bhula Doon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Main Jis Din Bhula Doon
Last played on
Aadhi Raat Ko
Lata Mangeshkar
Aadhi Raat Ko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Aadhi Raat Ko
Last played on
Aap Ko Dekh Ke
Amit Kumar
Aap Ko Dekh Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58gj.jpglink
Aap Ko Dekh Ke
Last played on
Makhna
Alka Yagnik
Makhna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Makhna
Last played on
Kaisa Lagta Hai
Amit Kumar
Kaisa Lagta Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59y.jpglink
Kaisa Lagta Hai
Last played on
Naino Mein Sapna
Amit Kumar
Naino Mein Sapna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btm9b.jpglink
Naino Mein Sapna
Last played on
Laila O Laila
Amit Kumar
Laila O Laila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laila O Laila
Last played on
Yeh Ladki Zarasi Deewani
Amit Kumar
Amit Kumar
Yeh Ladki Zarasi Deewani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccq9r.jpglink
Yeh Ladki Zarasi Deewani
Last played on
