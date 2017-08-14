Stefan KisielewskiBorn 7 March 1911. Died 27 September 1991
Stefan Kisielewski
1911-03-07
Stefan Kisielewski Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Kisielewski (March 7, 1911 in Warsaw – September 27, 1991 in Warsaw, Poland), nicknames Kisiel, Julia Hołyńska, Teodor Klon, Tomasz Staliński, was a Polish writer, publicist, composer and politician, and one of the members of Znak, one of the founders of the Unia Polityki Realnej, the Polish libertarian and conservative political party.
Suite from the ballet "Fun Fair"
Stefan Kisielewski
Suite from the ballet "Fun Fair"
Suite from the ballet "Fun Fair"
Orchestra
Conductor
