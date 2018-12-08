Dave HollandBritish jazz bassist and composer. Born 1 October 1946
Dave Holland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhdz.jpg
1946-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7ea233ad-c340-4f62-8678-dbad528aa58e
Dave Holland Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Holland (born 1 October 1946) is an English jazz double bassist, composer and bandleader who has been performing and recording for five decades. He has lived in the United States for over 40 years.
His work ranges from pieces for solo performance to big band. Holland runs his own independent record label, Dare2, which he launched in 2005. He has explained his musical philosophy by quoting fellow jazz artist Sam Rivers: "Sam said, 'Don't leave anything out – play all of it.'"
Holland has played with some of the greatest names in jazz, and has participated in several classic recording sessions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Holland Tracks
Sort by
Tenor / Piano / Bass T2
Evan Parker
Tenor / Piano / Bass T2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Tenor / Piano / Bass T2
Last played on
Tenor Bass W1
Dave Holland
Tenor Bass W1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Tenor Bass W1
Last played on
Unsteady As She Goes
Dave Holland
Unsteady As She Goes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Unsteady As She Goes
Last played on
Q&A
Dave Holland
Q&A
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Q&A
Bass - Percussion T2
Dave Holland
Bass - Percussion T2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Bass - Percussion T2
QT12
Dave Holland
QT12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
QT12
The Lawn Gnome Army
Dave Holland
The Lawn Gnome Army
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
The Lawn Gnome Army
Performer
Last played on
Mademoiselle Mabry (Miss Mabry)
Chick Corea
Mademoiselle Mabry (Miss Mabry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhll.jpglink
Mademoiselle Mabry (Miss Mabry)
Last played on
Thought On Earth
Dave Holland
Thought On Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Thought On Earth
Last played on
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
John Surman
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqghx.jpglink
Earth Bound Hearts (feat. John McLaughlin, Karl Berger, Dave Holland & Stu Martin)
Last played on
Windows
Gary Burton
Windows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcd.jpglink
Windows
Last played on
Bahia
Anouar Brahem
Bahia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Bahia
Last played on
Opening Day
Anouar Brahem
Opening Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq481.jpglink
Opening Day
Last played on
Jamala
John Abercrombie
Jamala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg8.jpglink
Jamala
Last played on
Dream of the Elders
Dave Holland
Dream of the Elders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Dream of the Elders
Last played on
Soon
Gary Burton
Soon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcd.jpglink
Soon
Last played on
The Whirling Dervish
Dave Holland
The Whirling Dervish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
The Whirling Dervish
Last played on
Hands (Fandango de Huelva)
Pepe Habichuela
Hands (Fandango de Huelva)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Hands (Fandango de Huelva)
Last played on
Past Present
Kenny Wheeler
Past Present
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Past Present
Last played on
Evolution
Kevin Eubanks, g; Craig Taborn, kb; Dave Holland, b; Eric Harland, d. 2013 & Dave Holland
Evolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evolution
Performer
Last played on
The Watcher
Dave Holland
The Watcher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
The Watcher
Last played on
Equality
Dave Holland
Equality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Equality
Last played on
The Eyes Have It
Dave Holland
The Eyes Have It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
The Eyes Have It
Last played on
Tango De Huelva
Dave Holland
Tango De Huelva
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Tango De Huelva
Last played on
Conference Of The Birds
Dave Holland
Conference Of The Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Conference Of The Birds
Last played on
Four Winds
Dave Holland
Four Winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdz.jpglink
Four Winds
Last played on
Dave Holland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist