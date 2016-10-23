SattarIranian singer. Born 19 November 1949
Sattar
1949-11-19
Sattar Biography (Wikipedia)
Hassan Sattar (known as Sattar, Persian: ستار, born 19 November 1949) is an Iranian singer with specialization in both Persian pop and classical music. He had gained fame before the Islamic Revolution and became Pahlavi Royal Family court singer up until the political upheavals of the late 1970s. He left Iran in 1978 and has taken residence in the United States since then.
Sattar Tracks
Shazdeh Kanoom
Sattar
Shazdeh Kanoom
Shazdeh Kanoom
