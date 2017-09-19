The DylansFormed 1990. Disbanded 1993
The Dylans
1990
The Dylans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dylans were an alternative rock band formed in Sheffield, England, in 1991. The band released two albums before splitting in 1994.
The Dylans Tracks
Planet Love
Planet Love
Last played on
Godlike
Godlike
Last played on
I'll Come Back To Haunt You (Radio 1 Session, 26 Mar 1994)
Hell No (Radio 1 Session, 26 Mar 1994)
Doomed To Your Love (Radio 1 Session, 26 Mar 1994)
Live In The Now (Radio 1 Session, 26 Mar 1994)
The Dylans Links
