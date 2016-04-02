The MorwellsFormed 1973. Disbanded 1980
The Morwells
1973
The Morwells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Morwells aka Morwell Unlimited were a Jamaican reggae band formed in 1973 by Maurice Wellington and Eric "Bingy Bunny" Lamont. They disbanded in the early 1980s with members going on to form the Roots Radics.
The Morwells Tracks
Crab race
Educate your mind
In God We Trust
