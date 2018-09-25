Martin EllerbyEnglish composer. Born 1957
Martin Ellerby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e9c14f0-480b-4d73-af32-ff1f1429ba6e
Martin Ellerby Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Ellerby (1957, Worksop) is an English composer. He was educated at the Royal College of Music, London, where he was taught by Joseph Horovitz.
His catalogue features works for orchestra, chorus, concert band, brass band, ballet and various instrumental ensembles. Performances include the BBC Proms, the Leipzig Gewandhaus and many international festivals. Among his students was Daniel Giorgetti.
Ellerby's 2007 piece Elgar Variations, honoring British composer Sir Edward Elgar, was used as the test piece for the Championship section of the 2013 North American Brass Band Association competition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Ellerby Tracks
Sort by
Nemesis (from electra Dances)
Martin Ellerby
Nemesis (from electra Dances)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nemesis (from electra Dances)
Last played on
Elgar Variations (closing)
Edward Elgar
Elgar Variations (closing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Elgar Variations (closing)
2nd Movement - Baritone Concerto: Soliloquy
Martin Ellerby
2nd Movement - Baritone Concerto: Soliloquy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2nd Movement - Baritone Concerto: Soliloquy
Conductor
London Chimes
Martin Ellerby
London Chimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Chimes
Paris Sketches: Saint Germaine des Pres
Martin Ellerby
Paris Sketches: Saint Germaine des Pres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paris Sketches: Saint Germaine des Pres
The Great Escape
Elmer Bernstein
The Great Escape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqll7.jpglink
The Great Escape
1st Movement - Cornet Concerto
Martin Ellerby
1st Movement - Cornet Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
1st Movement - Cornet Concerto
Tenor Horn Concert 3rd Movement(part)
Martin Ellerby
Tenor Horn Concert 3rd Movement(part)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tenor Horn Concert 3rd Movement(part)
Performer
Last played on
Cabaret Concerto
Martin Ellerby
Cabaret Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Cabaret Concerto
Last played on
Paris Sketches - 4th mvt: Les Halles
Martin Ellerby
Paris Sketches - 4th mvt: Les Halles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paris Sketches - 4th mvt: Les Halles
Last played on
The Four Elements - Partita for euphonium and brass band
Martin Ellerby
The Four Elements - Partita for euphonium and brass band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
The Four Elements - Partita for euphonium and brass band
Last played on
Elegy 1944 (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Martin Ellerby
Elegy 1944 (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy 1944 (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Last played on
Martin Ellerby Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist