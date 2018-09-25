Martin Ellerby (1957, Worksop) is an English composer. He was educated at the Royal College of Music, London, where he was taught by Joseph Horovitz.

His catalogue features works for orchestra, chorus, concert band, brass band, ballet and various instrumental ensembles. Performances include the BBC Proms, the Leipzig Gewandhaus and many international festivals. Among his students was Daniel Giorgetti.

Ellerby's 2007 piece Elgar Variations, honoring British composer Sir Edward Elgar, was used as the test piece for the Championship section of the 2013 North American Brass Band Association competition.