André Hossein, born Aminulla Huseynov, also known as Aminollah Hossein (Persian: امین الله حسین ; Russian: Аминулла Гусейнов 1905, in Samarkand – 9 August 1983, in Paris) was a French composer of mixed Azerbaijani and Persian origin and a tar soloist. Hossein was the first Persian composer who was able to present his works in international concerts.
