Sleepwave Biography
Sleepwave is a rock band based out of St. Petersburg, Florida. It was founded by vocalist Spencer Chamberlain after the dissolution of Underoath. Formed in 2013 around Chamberlain brought in longtime friend Stephen Bowman, and the band signed with Epitaph Records. Shortly after, the duo announced their debut album, Broken Compass. Their song, "Through the Looking Glass", peaked at number 37 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart following its release in July 2014.
Sleepwave Tracks
Paper Planes
Sleepwave
Paper Planes
Paper Planes
Through The Looking Glass
Sleepwave
Through The Looking Glass
The Wolf
Sleepwave
The Wolf
The Wolf
