Jai talks covers, originals and the battle between Bollywood and Pop.
From Kerala to New York, Bobby caught up with a new Track Of The Week Artist Jai Matt!
Jimikki Kammal (English Remix)
Tu Cheez Badi Mi Gente (Cover)
Pilichina (feat. Manisha Eerabathini)
Lean On Rangeela (feat. Mugdha Hasabnis)
Zinda Hai Dil
Akhiyaan Milaoon (Swalla Remix)
Thrill To Pagal Hai
Akhiyaan Milaoon (Swalla Remix) (feat. Dr Srimix, Udit Narayan & Jason Derulo)
That Fire
Rider
Silver Plate
