Barry RussellComposer of “Town and Country”
Barry Russell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e964efe-76bc-4b5b-b048-4e099f30a889
Barry Russell Tracks
Sort by
Love Is Strange
Jack Bruce
Love Is Strange
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzk.jpglink
Love Is Strange
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 10 - Town and Country
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejzv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-28T09:38:21
28
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 10 - Town and Country
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist