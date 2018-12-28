Jason WadeBorn 5 July 1980
Jason Wade
1980-07-05
Jason Michael Wade (born July 5, 1980) is an American singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the American alternative rock band Lifehouse.
You Belong to Me
