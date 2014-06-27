Roswitha TrexlerSoprano
Roswitha Trexler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e9451fe-d092-4dd7-92bb-26b6ae7dcc03
Roswitha Trexler Tracks
Sort by
Galgenlieder No 1, No 6
Hanns Eisler
Galgenlieder No 1, No 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galgenlieder No 1, No 6
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evv2mb
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-10T09:46:22
10
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist