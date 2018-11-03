NewcleusFormed 1977. Disbanded 1989
Newcleus
1977
Newcleus Biography (Wikipedia)
Newcleus was an American electro and old school hip hop group that gained popularity in the early 1980s. The group is primarily known for its 12-inch single "Jam-On's Revenge" (re-released as "Jam on Revenge (The Wikki-Wikki Song)" (1983)) and "Jam on It" (1984).
Newcleus Tracks
Jam On It
Jam On It
Last played on
Jam On It (BACK IN DA DAYZ OLD SCHOOL MIX)
I Wanna Be a B-Boy
I Wanna Be a B-Boy
Last played on
Jam On It (Chicken Lips Malfunction remix)
Jam On It (Chicken Lips Malfunction remix)
Last played on
Jam On Revenge (The Wikki-Wikki Song)
Automan
Automan
Last played on
