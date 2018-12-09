Catherine HoweBorn 17 May 1950
Catherine Howe
Catherine Howe (born 17 May 1950, Halifax, England) is an English singer-songwriter. She is an Ivor Novello Award winner who has earned critical acclaim in dozens of music magazines both in the UK and the US, including Folk Album of the Year from The Sunday Times.
Howe began an acting career in the late 1960s, and has since gained a following in folk music: Record Collector in 2007 called her "one of the great unrecognised voices". Observer Music in 2007 said "Catherine Howe was a Kate Bush before her time".
Harry
Charlie Bender
Michael Gregory This Old Peg
Quietly and softly
What A Beautiful Place
Thoughts On Thomas Hardy
Up North
In Return For What I Bring
Yorkshire Hills
Nothing Love Does Surprises Me
