Sleepytime Gorilla MuseumFormed 1999. Disbanded 2011
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e916aa1-a00c-42e5-968d-a6f243206433
Biography (Wikipedia)
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum (often abbreviated to SGM) was an American experimental rock band, formed in 1999 in Oakland, California. The band fuses classical, industrial, and art-rock themes throughout their music. They are known to perform elaborate routines on stage and discuss possibly fictitious stories of dada artists and mathematicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
The Stain
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
The Stain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stain
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist