Táta Vega
Táta Vega Biography
Táta Vega (born Carmen Rosa Vega, October 7, 1951) is an American vocalist whose career spans theater, film, and a variety of musical genres.
Táta Vega Tracks
Get It Up For Love (Original 12'' Version)
Táta Vega
Get It Up For Love (Original 12'' Version)
Miss Celie's Blues
Táta Vega
Miss Celie's Blues
Miss Celie's Blues
El Ciclo De La Vida (Circle Of Life)
Táta Vega
El Ciclo De La Vida (Circle Of Life)
Get It Up For Love
Táta Vega
Get It Up For Love
Get It Up For Love
A Table In The Wilderness
Táta Vega
A Table In The Wilderness
A Table In The Wilderness
I Just Keep Thinking About You Baby
Táta Vega
I Just Keep Thinking About You Baby
Full speed ahead
Táta Vega
Full speed ahead
Full speed ahead
Get It Up For Love (JM Radio Edit)
Táta Vega
Get It Up For Love (JM Radio Edit)
Get It Up For Love (JM Sampler Edit)
Táta Vega
Get It Up For Love (JM Sampler Edit)
Get It Up For Love (JM Sampler Edit)
Try Love From The Inside
Táta Vega
Try Love From The Inside
Try Love From The Inside
Get It Up For Love (RGEM Edit)
Táta Vega
Get It Up For Love (RGEM Edit)
Get It Up For Love (RGEM Edit)
Come In Heaven (Earth Is Calling)
Táta Vega
Come In Heaven (Earth Is Calling)
Come In Heaven (Earth Is Calling)
