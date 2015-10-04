Jordan James
Jordan James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e8ced87-cb1b-4856-965b-b68513268a9e
Jordan James Tracks
Sort by
Deep End (feat. Jordan James)
Ojerime
Deep End (feat. Jordan James)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep End (feat. Jordan James)
Performer
Last played on
Children Of The Night
Jordan James
Children Of The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Children Of The Night
Performer
Last played on
Be Yours
Great Skies
Be Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Yours
Last played on
Wasn?t Expecting This
Jordan James
Wasn?t Expecting This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasn?t Expecting This
Last played on
Jordan James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist