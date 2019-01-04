Berna
Berna Performances & Interviews
- Berna freestylehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vjp71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vjp71.jpg2018-01-20T13:08:00.000ZBerna joins Toddla in the studio for a freestyle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vjncw
Berna freestyle
- Berna - Fire in the Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0550x8b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0550x8b.jpg2017-06-05T15:41:00.000ZEssex rapper Berna makes his ‘Fire In The Booth’ debut for Charlie Sloth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0550vmd
Berna - Fire in the Booth
- Kenny Allstar w/Poundz, Berna, Dis & Lil M Dot. on BBC 1Xtrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jxryz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jxryz.jpg2016-12-02T12:49:00.000ZKenny Allstar begins his November takeover with some of grime and UK Raps future stars: Poundz, Berna, Dis & Lil M Dot. for BBC Radio 1Xtra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jxs19
Kenny Allstar w/Poundz, Berna, Dis & Lil M Dot. on BBC 1Xtra
Berna Tracks
Jugg (feat. DeePee)
Berna
Jugg (feat. DeePee)
Jugg (feat. DeePee)
Won't Stop
Berna
Won't Stop
Won't Stop
Wagwarn
Jevon
Wagwarn
Wagwarn
Wagwarn
Jeovan & Berna
Wagwarn
Wagwarn
Taste Remix
Big Tobz
Taste Remix
Taste Remix
Taste (Remix) (Disturbing Ibiza) (feat. Berna)
Big Tobz
Taste (Remix) (Disturbing Ibiza) (feat. Berna)
Taste (Remix) (Disturbing Ibiza) (feat. Berna)
Bro Code (feat. Berna)
Z Dot
Bro Code (feat. Berna)
Bro Code (feat. Berna)
Jumper
Berna
Jumper
Jumper
Fine Girl (ADP Remix) (feat. Berna & Belly Squad)
ZieZie
Fine Girl (ADP Remix) (feat. Berna & Belly Squad)
Fine Girl (ADP Remix) (feat. Berna & Belly Squad)
