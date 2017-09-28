Beecham Choral Society
Beecham Choral Society
Beecham Choral Society Tracks
Praise the Lord, from Solomon
George Frideric Handel
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Royal Hunt and Storm (Les Troyens)
Hector Berlioz
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Polovstian Dances (feat. Thomas Beecham, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Denis Vaughan & Beecham Choral Society)
Alexander Borodin
Peer Gynt - suite no. 1 Op.46: In the hall of the mountain king
Edvard Grieg
Royal Hunt and Storm (The Trojans)
Hector Berlioz
