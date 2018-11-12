Tracey Dares MacNeil is a pianist from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. She performed in Natalie MacMaster's band for several years, including recording for MacMaster's mid-1990s albums My Roots are Showing, No Boundaries and Fit as a Fiddle.

She is married to piper Paul K. MacNeil, and with him established the Castlebay Music online retail business specialising in Atlantic Canada music artists.