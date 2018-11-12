Tracey Dares
Tracey Dares
Tracey Dares Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracey Dares MacNeil is a pianist from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. She performed in Natalie MacMaster's band for several years, including recording for MacMaster's mid-1990s albums My Roots are Showing, No Boundaries and Fit as a Fiddle.
She is married to piper Paul K. MacNeil, and with him established the Castlebay Music online retail business specialising in Atlantic Canada music artists.
Tracey Dares Tracks
Cawdon Fair / Mairi Alasdair Raonuill Reel / Miss Charlotte Alston Stewart's Reel
CHI MI'N GEAMHRADH
CHI MI'N GEAMHRADH
Last played on
The Big Hollow: Air Failirinn / Lorient Macallish / Mrs Macintoy Of Lude / Salmon Fishers / Mrs Webster
Fat Free Reels: Ruidhlidh Na Collich Dhubha / Loch An Duin / Harris Dance / North Shore Reel
The Barra Glen Road: Miss Annie of Ballintyre / The Barra Glen Road
CAWDOR FAIR STRATHSPEY/MARY MACDONALD'S(MAIRI ALASDAIR RAONUILL) REEL/MISS CHAR
PIPING MEDLEY
PIPING MEDLEY
Last played on
The Duke Of Kent's Lodge At Glentilt/Malts On The Optics/Farewell To Decorum
CAPTAIN O'KANE/MISS HUTTON/O'DOWD'S FAVOURITE
CAPTAIN O'KANE/MISS HUTTON/O'DOWD'S FAVOURITE
Last played on
Malt on the optics
Malt on the optics
Last played on
Duke of Kent's Lodge at Glentilt
Duke of Kent's Lodge at Glentilt
Last played on
Tracey Dares Links
