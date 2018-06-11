New Symphony Orchestra of LondonOften referred to as just The New Symphony Orchestra
New Symphony Orchestra of London
We're Called Gondolieri
Gilbert & Sullivan
We're called Gondolieri from the Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
Symphony No 5½
Don Gillis
Agorawd HMS Pinafore
D'Oyly Carte Opera Chorus
Serenade For Tenor, Horn & Strings, Op. 31
Benjamin Britten
When a felon's not engaged in his employment, from The Pirates of Penzance
Arthur Sullivan
Dance a Cachucha! (The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
Bells across the Meadows
Albert Ketèlbey
The nightingale sighed & A maiden fair to see (from HMS Pinafore)
Arthur Sullivan
'Take a pair of sparkling eyes' from The Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
Cockney Suite (Cameos of London life): 'Appy 'Ampstead (Bank Holiday)
Albert Ketèlbey
Sonnet from Serenade for Tenor Horn & Strings
Benjamin Britten
Violin Concerto No.5
Henri Vieuxtemps
In a Monastery Garden
Albert Ketèlbey
Conductor
In a monastery garden
New Symphony Orchestra of London
In a Chinese Garden
Albert Ketèlbey
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach Sleepers Awake
New Symphony Orchestra of London
Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46
Jascha Heifetz
Violin Concerto No 5 in A minor, Op 37 (Grétry)
Henri Vieuxtemps
'When you're lying awake with a dismal headache' (Iolanthe) (feat. Martyn Green, New Symphony Orchestra of London & Isidore Godfrey)
Arthur Sullivan
Take A Pair Of Sparkling Eyes And Dance A Cachuca From The Gondoliers
New Symphony Orchestra of London
Take A Pair Of Sparkling Eyes And Dance A Cachuca From The Gondoliers
Waltz of the flowers
New Symphony Orchestra of London
HMS Pinafore: Act 1: Hail! Men O'War's Men... I'm Called Little Buttercup
The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company
