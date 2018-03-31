Jim Ed BrownBorn 1 April 1934. Died 11 June 2015
Jim Ed Brown
1934-04-01
Jim Ed Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
James Edward Brown (April 1, 1934 – June 11, 2015) was an American country singer-songwriter who achieved fame in the 1950s with his two sisters as a member of the Browns. He later had a successful solo career from 1965 to 1974, followed by a string of major duet hits with fellow country music vocalist Helen Cornelius, through 1981. Brown was also the host of the Country Music Greats Radio Show, a syndicated country music program from Nashville, Tennessee.
Jim Ed Brown Tracks
How I Love Them Old Songs
Pop A Top
Pop A Top
Last played on
Looking Back To See
Looking Back To See
Last played on
In Style Again
In Style Again
Last played on
A Good Life
A Good Life
Last played on
When the Sun Says Hello to the Mountain
You Again
You Again
Last played on
