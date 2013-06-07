Alex Bleeker and the FreaksFormed 2009
Alex Bleeker and the Freaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e863b3c-fe32-4673-905c-70030a6d888b
Tracks
Sort by
Home I Love
Alex Bleeker and the Freaks
Home I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home I Love
Last played on
Who Are You Seeing?
Alex Bleeker and the Freaks
Who Are You Seeing?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Are You Seeing?
Last played on
Animal Tracks
Alex Bleeker and the Freaks
Animal Tracks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Animal Tracks
Last played on
Prisoner Of The Past
Alex Bleeker and the Freaks
Prisoner Of The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prisoner Of The Past
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist