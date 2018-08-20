Ellen Hargis
Ellen Hargis
Ellen Hargis Tracks
Hor che gil augelli
Jacopo Peri
Last played on
I saw my lady weepe
John Dowland
Last played on
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Paul ODette, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Laura Pudwell, Harry van der Kamp, Howard Crook, Ellen Hargis, Suzie LeBlanc, Olivier Laquerre, Amanda Forsythe, Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra & Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
Performer
Last played on
