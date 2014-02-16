Dr. Jason Wilson (born May 31, 1970) is a Canadian historian and a two-time Juno-Award nominated reggae musician from Downsview, Ontario. He is the protégé of Studio One keyboardist Jackie Mittoo and the cousin of UB40's Michael Virtue. Though they never met, Scottish-born American songwriter Johnny Cymbal is Wilson's first cousin, once removed. Known for incorporating jazz and Scottish influences atop a reggae foundation, Wilson is a multi-instrumentalist, though is perhaps best known for his piano skills. The singer-songwriter has also performed and recorded with UB40, Sly & Robbie, Alanis Morissette, Ernest Ranglin, Pee Wee Ellis, Dave Swarbrick, Ron Sexsmith, The Mighty Sparrow, Percy Sledge, Brinsley Forde (Aswad), Dick Gaughan, David Francey, Brownman Ali and many more.