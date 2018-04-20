Five Finger Death Punch also abbreviated as 5FDP or FFDP, is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. Formed in 2005, the band's name comes from the kung fu movie The Five Fingers of Death. The band originally consisted of vocalist Ivan Moody, guitarist Zoltan Bathory, guitarist Caleb Andrew Bingham, bassist Matt Snell, and drummer Jeremy Spencer. Bingham was replaced by guitarist Darrell Roberts in 2006, who was then replaced by Jason Hook in 2009. Bassist Matt Snell departed from the band in 2010, and was replaced by Chris Kael in 2011. Spencer then departed the band in 2018 due to re-occurring back issues, making Bathory, and Moody as the only original members of the band.

Five Finger Death Punch's debut album The Way of the Fist was released in 2007, which began achieving rapid success and selling over 500,000 copies each in the United States. The 2009 follow-up album War Is the Answer further increased their popularity, selling over 1,000,000 copies and got certified Platinum by the RIAA, the band's third album, American Capitalist, was released on October 11, 2011, and achieved Gold status within the year. The following three albums — The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 (2013), The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 (2013), and Got Your Six (2015) — have all been certified Gold, making Five Finger Death Punch one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the decade. The band has played international music festivals including Mayhem Festival in 2008, 2010 and 2013, and Download Festival in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2017. The band released their seventh studio album, And Justice for None, in 2018.