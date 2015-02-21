John PurcellBorn 8 May 1952
John Purcell
1952-05-08
John Purcell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Raymond Purcell (born May 8, 1952, New York City) is an American jazz saxophonist.
John Purcell Tracks
One For The Whistler
Eugene Ghee, The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra, The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra, Brad Jones, Jack Walrath, Mark Taylor, John Purcell, Thurman Barker, Alfred Patterson, Joe Daley, Patience Higgins, David Fiuczynski, Robert DeBellis & Joel Brandon
