Thomas Hewitt Jones (born 1984) is a British composer of contemporary classical and commercial music.

Thomas Hewitt Jones was born in 1984 in Dulwich, South London, into a musical family; his parents were both musicians and his paternal grandparents were both composers. Educated at Dulwich College, he went on to be the organ scholar at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. He was the winner of the 2003 BBC Young Composer of the Year competition, and in 2009 received a BBC Music Magazine "Premiere Album" award for producing an album of the music of Imogen Holst.

On 11 July 2016, outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron was recorded humming four notes of an unidentified tune, which created an internet furore; on the following day, Thomas Hewitt Jones released the sheet music for a Fantasy on David Cameron: arranged for high/low solo instrunent(s) and piano, which he made available for download from the Classic FM website.

On 26 July 2017, his Worcester Service (Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis) was broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 from Worcester Cathedral.